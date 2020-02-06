NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging their proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, they are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Their portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on their proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Their research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NicOx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NICXF stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. NicOx has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

About NicOx

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

