Berenberg Bank Downgrades Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes own titles and titles developed by independent studios, as well as music and books.

