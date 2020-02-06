Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an open ended hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Downgrades Paradox Interactive AB to Sell
Berenberg Bank Downgrades Paradox Interactive AB to Sell
Pershing Square Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Pershing Square Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
PASSUR Aerospace Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine
PASSUR Aerospace Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment
SSE PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays
SSE PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report