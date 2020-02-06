Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an open ended hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

