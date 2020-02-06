PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PSSR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

