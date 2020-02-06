PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PSSR stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. PASSUR Aerospace has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
