Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sodexo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.