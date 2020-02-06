Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $3.32 on Monday.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
