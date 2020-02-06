SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSEZY. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

