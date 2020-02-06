Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.