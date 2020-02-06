Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $68.37, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $257.66 million 17.37 -$220,000.00 $0.15 488.53 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.58 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -0.54% 7.91% 2.97% CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65%

Summary

Five9 beats CooTek (Cayman) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

