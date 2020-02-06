WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCAGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WCAGY opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

