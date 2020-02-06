Comparing Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and PTC Therapeutics (NYSE:PTCT)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perrigo and PTC Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.73 billion 1.70 $131.00 million $4.55 12.98 PTC Therapeutics $264.73 million 12.43 -$128.08 million ($1.84) -29.01

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Perrigo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo 5.24% 9.39% 4.79% PTC Therapeutics -74.86% -31.92% -12.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33 PTC Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Perrigo presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Summary

Perrigo beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

