Comparing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 2 3 5 0 2.30

Ambarella has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.07 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Ambarella $227.77 million 9.25 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -56.59

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% Ambarella -16.33% -9.51% -8.36%

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambarella beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

