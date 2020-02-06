Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.