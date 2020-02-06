USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USAT. Lake Street Capital raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

USA Technologies stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in USA Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in USA Technologies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in USA Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

