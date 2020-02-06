Comparing Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) & DTE Energy (NASDAQ:DTE)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield -1.62% -0.95% -0.17% DTE Energy 8.24% 9.93% 2.90%

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Yield and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.04 billion 2.80 $41.60 million $0.42 68.40 DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.79 $1.12 billion $6.30 21.34

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Yield and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 1 2 0 2.67 DTE Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $135.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Atlantica Yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Atlantica Yield pays out 390.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Atlantica Yield on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

