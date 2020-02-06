Reviewing A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & TAIWAN FD INC/SH (OTCMKTS:TWN)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 0.12% 2.87% 1.55% TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR $39.02 billion 0.66 $3.17 billion $0.05 124.42 TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 34.41 $1.67 million N/A N/A

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Risk & Volatility

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TAIWAN FD INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR 2 2 0 0 1.50 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR beats TAIWAN FD INC/SH on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands. Its Logistics and Services segment offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services under Damco, Maersk Line, Safmarine, and Sealand – A Maersk Company brands; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals and Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; trading and sale of bunker oil; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

TAIWAN FD INC/SH Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

