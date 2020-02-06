Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.08). Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 460%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE NLS opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 57.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

