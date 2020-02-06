Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.
ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
ZYXI stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Zynex has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
