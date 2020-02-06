Comparing Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Autoweb alerts:

This table compares Autoweb and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $125.59 million 0.21 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -1.86 Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autoweb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autoweb and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 1 1 0 2.50 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

Autoweb currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -14.50% -49.28% -26.83% Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Autoweb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.