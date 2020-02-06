DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Analyst Recommendations for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PASSUR Aerospace Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine
PASSUR Aerospace Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Sodexo
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment
Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on China Overseas Land & Investment
SSE PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays
SSE PLC/S Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays
Tapinator Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Tapinator Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Telenor ASA Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Telenor ASA Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report