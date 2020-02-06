DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

