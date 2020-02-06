Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $353.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.