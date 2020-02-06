Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,385 shares of company stock worth $1,150,833 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

