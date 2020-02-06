Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

