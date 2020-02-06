Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Robin Allan Acquires 128 Shares

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Robin Allan purchased 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($165.01).
Robin Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Robin Allan purchased 144 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($164.80).
Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.69.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.
