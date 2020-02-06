Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Robin Allan Acquires 128 Shares

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Robin Allan purchased 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($165.01).

Robin Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Robin Allan purchased 144 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($164.80).

Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

