Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Matt Barwell Buys 14 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £122.64 ($161.33).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63).

On Monday, November 11th, Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £114.72 ($150.91).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 925.50 ($12.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 896.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. Britvic Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.