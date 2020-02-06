Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.42) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($197.95).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jack Clarke purchased 19 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £146.87 ($193.20).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 823.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 729.33. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MSLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.