Insider Buying: NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) Insider Buys £9,720 in Stock

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) insider James Saralis acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

Shares of NAHL Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. NAHL Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 129 ($1.70).

Get NAHL Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Monday.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.