Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Insider Acquires £9,800 in Stock

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) insider Andrew Beach acquired 10,000 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

HYVE stock opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.36. Hyve Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of $739.39 million and a PE ratio of -110.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hyve Group’s payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

