Richard John Buick Sells 20,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies PLC (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies PLC (LON:FAB) insider Richard John Buick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08), for a total value of £16,400 ($21,573.27).

FAB stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Fusion Antibodies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.85.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases. The company offers antibody identification and discovery services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

