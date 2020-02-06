Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) Insider Acquires £27,500 in Stock

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON) insider John Nicholas Harrison acquired 2,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($36,174.69).

LON IRON opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Thursday. Ironveld PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.71.

Ironveld (LON:IRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

