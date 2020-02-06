Stella David Buys 2,680 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31. Homeserve plc has a 12 month low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,299.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,196.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

HSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

