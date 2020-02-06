Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Sells £1,248,762.89 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total value of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78).

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Ian Taylor acquired 33 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($199.25).

On Thursday, November 21st, Ian Taylor acquired 37 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £146.15 ($192.25).

IHP stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 519 ($6.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

