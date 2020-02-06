Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2020 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

COF stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,978 shares of company stock worth $22,859,423. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

