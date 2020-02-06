Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:
- 2/1/2020 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2020 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2020 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2020 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
COF stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,978 shares of company stock worth $22,859,423. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
