Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain Purchases 6,149,752 Shares of Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) Stock

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain purchased 6,149,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,660,433.04 ($2,184,205.52).

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Mercia Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.98 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.53).

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mercia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

