Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) Insider Sells £65,122.50 in Stock

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) insider John Lewis sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £65,122.50 ($85,664.96).

PRP opened at GBX 98 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Prime People Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.88%. This is an increase from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. Prime People’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

