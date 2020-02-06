Procter & Gamble (PG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

1/24/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

