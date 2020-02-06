Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

2/4/2020 – Illumina had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $385.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Illumina’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. It is encouraging to note that revenues grew across the company’s high and low throughput categories. Illumina continues with its robust performance across a broad range of sequencing applications. NovaSeq outpaced HiSeq X to become the most sequencing data generating platform, repeating its past performance on an annualized basis. The launch of AncestryHealth Plus and the partnership with QIAGEN N.V, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the third quarter also buoy optimism. It posted solid results in the third quarter of 2019, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On the flip side, contraction in both research and development expenses and selling, general & administrative expenses are concerning for the company.”

1/9/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $341.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Illumina had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

12/11/2019 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

ILMN stock opened at $300.35 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Illumina by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

