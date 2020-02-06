Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Yum! Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

1/8/2020 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

12/19/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Yum! Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

