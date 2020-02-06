Norbord Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

OSB opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$26.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$955,220.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

