FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreased by Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

MERC stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

