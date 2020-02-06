Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.