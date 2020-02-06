Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $101.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $103.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2019 earnings at $22.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $114.49 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,939.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,010.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,964.34. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

