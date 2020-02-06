Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

