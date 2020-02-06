Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 435,990 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.