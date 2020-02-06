Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,255,635 shares of company stock worth $1,807,294,347.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

