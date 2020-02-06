Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Wedbush cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cinemark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,997 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

