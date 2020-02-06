Brokers Offer Predictions for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$73.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$48.18 and a one year high of C$74.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

