Raymond James Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

