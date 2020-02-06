Analysts Set Expectations for Domtar Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at C$48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.44. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$42.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

