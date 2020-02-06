Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

